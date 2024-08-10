Atiku Warns Against Delaying Dangote Refinery Progress

Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party and former Vice President of Nigeria, has issued a warning against any intentional efforts to hinder the development of the Dangote refinery. He emphasized the project’s critical role in addressing Nigeria’s energy and foreign exchange challenges.

Abubakar’s statement, shared on his official X handle on Saturday, comes in response to ongoing tensions between the Dangote refinery’s management and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission regarding crude oil allocation.

The refinery, a major private sector initiative, is seen as vital to reducing Nigeria’s dependence on imported petroleum products and strengthening the nation’s economy.

He wrote, “Each parent eagerly awaiting the arrival of a child will dutifully undertake the necessary measures to ensure that the nurturing and development of this precious blessing remain a primary focus. This fundamental principle applies equally to investments, whether they be local or international in nature.

“With this understanding, I am cautious in considering any deliberate attempts to impede the progress of the Dangote Refinery, a significant private sector project positioned to meet our energy and forex needs.

“Alongside numerous fellow citizens of goodwill, I call upon all Nigerians to take resolute actions to provide reassurance that both internal and external forces are not collaborating to prevent us from reaping the benefits promised by this eagerly anticipated transformative endeavour.”