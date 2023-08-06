Atiku Visits Sambo Over Brother’s Death

The presidential flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party in the just concluded February, 25 presidential elections, Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday, paid a condolence visit to Namadi Sambo, the former Vice President of the country during President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration over the demise of his brother who died recently at the age of 55 years.

The Wazirin Adamawa who was accompanied on the visit by his political acolytes and personal aides while expressing shock at the death of Sani Sambo who passed on at a very young age, consoled the family.

Atiku who was also the former vice president of the country from 1999 to 2007 offered prayers for the repose of the deceased while he prayed Allah to give the bereaved family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Arch. Namadi Sambo who is also a chieftain of the PDP and an ally of Atiku received the former VP and his entourage in his Abuja residence in the company of members of his family and kinsmen.

He thanked Atiku for finding time to commiserate with them at the moment of their grief noting that Atiku is an exemplary leader who identifies with his people at all times.