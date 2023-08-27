Atiku To Tinubu: How Did You Get Degree Without Primary, Secondary Education?

The presidential nominee of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has once again criticized President Bola Tinubu, raising doubts about his assertions regarding his primary and secondary education.

Atiku communicated this perspective through his official X (formerly Twitter) authenticated account on Sunday.

As per the former Vice President, in 1999, Tinubu asserted that he attended St. John’s Primary School in Aroloya, Lagos State, before advancing to Children’s Home School in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State.

Atiku additionally highlighted that Tinubu’s subsequent academic pursuits included Government College Ibadan and Richard Daley College. Following these, Tinubu claimed to have pursued higher education at Chicago State University in the United States.

“I woke up this morning wondering how we got to this cul de sac. In 1999, Tinubu claimed he attended St. John’s Primary School, Aroloya, Lagos, before proceeding to Children’s Home School in Ibadan.

“According to him, his next port of call in his educational journey was Government College Ibadan and, Richard Daley College and Chicago State University in the United States.

“Curiously, in 2023, Tinubu settled with attending only Chicago State University in the United States,” he tweeted.

Atiku further urged well-meaning Nigerians to query Tinubu’s declaration of no primary and secondary education yet has a university degree.

“I am scratching my head. How is that possible? Methinks that all well-meaning Nigerians should be as confused as I am with Tinubu’s declaration that he had no primary and secondary education, yet he has a university degree.

“You may wish to #AskTinubu how he attained this feat so that we can learn from his ingenuity.”