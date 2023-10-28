Atiku to Hold Press Conference on National Issues Monday

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the February 25 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, will on Monday address a crucial Press Conference on issues of serious importance to the nation.

The venue is the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja, at 11am Prompt

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Office of the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP.

Though details of the press conference have not be revealed ahead, it may not be unconnected to the loss suffered by Atiku at the Supreme Court where he challenged the electoral victory of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress.