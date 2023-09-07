Atiku to Challenge Tinubu at Supreme Court

Former Vice President and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has declared his intention to take his quest to the nation’s highest legal authority, the Supreme Court, in a bid to overturn the verdict that upheld President Bola Tinubu’s election.

Expressing his dissatisfaction with the judgment rendered by the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), which affirmed President Tinubu as the legitimate winner of the February 25 presidential election, Atiku asserted that he received a judgment from the court but not the justice he sought.

In a statement delivered through his legal team, led by Chief Chris Uche, SAN, the PDP candidate announced his determination to pursue legal avenues to challenge the outcome of the election and to ensure that his claims are thoroughly examined by the Supreme Court.

“Judgement has just been delivered but we have not received justice. Luckily, the Constitution has given us the right to go on appeal.

“This is the court of first instance. We still have the right to go on appeal to the Supreme Court and you see, this is a struggle that is not just for our client, but for the Constitution of this country, for the rule of law and democracy.

“We were expecting an outcome that will improve, encourage the use of technology to enhance election management, to enhance transparency, to enhance accountability, so that Nigerians will believe in democracy.

“So that Nigerians can come out in their masses like they did, to vote. We don’t want Nigerians to be discouraged.

“There are certain things and principle of law that he know that we need to explore and we strongly believe that when we get to the Supreme Court, it will have the opportunity to review a number of things that have been said here today.

“We have the instruction of our client to go to the Supreme Court. So, we have asked for the records. We have asked for the judgement. We are going to apply for the transmission of the records because we have a very limited time to push this.

“So, the struggle continues and as it is said, it is not over until it is over,” Atiku’s lawyer added.