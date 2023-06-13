Atiku Summons INEC Chairman To Testify in Court

Atiku Subpoenas INEC Chairman to Testify in Court, Presents Compelling Evidence

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has taken a significant step in his legal battle against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Atiku’s lawyer revealed that they have subpoenaed the National Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to testify in court, along with summoning the Secretary to the commission, Mrs Rose Omoa Oriaran-Anthony.

Atiku is vehemently challenging INEC’s declaration of President Bola Tinubu, representing the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

The proceedings at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja witnessed the resumption of the case, with Atiku’s lead counsel, Chris Uche, announcing the introduction of their first witness of the day, marking the 19th witness to testify.

Atiku’s Star Witness Presents Compelling Evidence

The courtroom buzzed with anticipation as Mr. Alex Adumter, a lawyer, politician, and the National Coordinator of the PDP Situation Room, took the stand as the star witness for Atiku.

However, objections were raised by the counsel representing INEC, Bola Tinubu/Shettima, and the APC, regarding the admissibility of the witness’s statement on oath.

Undeterred, Atiku’s legal team urged the court to disregard these objections entirely, asserting the relevance and credibility of their star witness.

After careful consideration, the court admitted the witness’s statement on oath, reserving its ruling on the matter for judgement day.

Video Evidence Sheds Light on INEC Chairman’s Promises

In a dramatic turn of events, Atiku’s star witness presented three videos as crucial evidence in the case. These videos featured statements from the INEC Chairman, INEC commissioner Festus Okoye, and the European Union (EU) election observer mission.

The court granted Atiku’s counsel’s request to play the video evidence in the open court, allowing everyone present to witness the content firsthand.

One of the videos showcased a news conference held by the INEC Chairman, where he made explicit promises regarding real-time transmission of election results and the exclusion of incidence forms, highlighting the significance of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) as the sole device to be employed.

In addition to the video evidence, screenshots of the INEC Results Viewing Portal (IReV) were also tendered as supporting documentation, displaying the posted results.