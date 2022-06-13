Atiku Speaks On Picking Running Mate

The presidential flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has said he’s still consulting towards picking a running mate.

The former vice president also said he had been holding meetings towards uniting the party before campaigns official begin.

In a statement on Sunday titled, ‘Let Us Activate the Atikulator Drive’, the PDP presidential candidate said: “Throughout the week, I have been busy in meetings with different layers of stakeholders in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“The objective behind these meetings, among other things, is to strengthen the unity in our party and to make sure that everyone is carried along in the critical decisions that we shall be making on the campaign in the coming days.

“Of course, all eyes are on us about the choice that we shall take in picking a run­ning mate for the ticket. It is perhaps the most critical de­cision that any serious candi­date should take seriously.

“And, of course, the PDP has a reservoir of reliable hands that fit the bill. The task ahead of us requires that we run with all of our energies in order to make the right kind of impact in this campaign.

“The leadership of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party, and I contin­ue to work to present to you a formidable running mate for our ticket.”