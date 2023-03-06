Atiku Slams INEC Boss Ahead Of Gov Polls

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has slammed the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, for promising to conduct credible governorship elections.

Atiku also faulted the poor performance of the INEC at the February 25 presidential election which he lost to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

This was contained in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Public Communications, Phrank Shaibu.

He stated: “The INEC chairman is nothing but a hypocrite. After promising to upload the results from polling units in real time, he allowed himself to be used, or he used himself in subverting the will of Nigerians.

‘Full results still not on INEC’s portal’

“It will shock you to note that seven days since the election ended, the full results have still not been uploaded on INEC’s result viewing portal.

“The election was so bad that it failed to meet the expectations of Nigerians as restated by several foreign media outlets and observers as well as Ambassador Mary Beth Leonard of the US. Rather than apologies, the INEC chairman is trying to shift the blame.

“After INEC’s abysmal performance at the scam election of February 25, he is now trying to save face, insisting that errant staff would be punished and would not be deployed in the March 11 governorship poll. This is arrant nonsense.

“ Is INEC planning on training new staff within five days that will replace the so-called errant ones? Is he going to recruit new staff or deploy some from outer space?

“Prof. Yakubu should be man enough to own up to his failure. A fish rots from the head down, and that is what has happened at INEC.

“Rather than suspend any staff, the INEC chairman is the one that needs to step aside as his first act of contrition.

“Already, over 300,000 Nigerians have signed a petition on Change.Org to demand that the US,UK and Europe place a visa ban on the INEC chairman. This shows you the general feeling of Nigerians. Professor Yakubu should hide his face in shame.”