Atiku Should Stop Running For President – Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said his Peoples Democratic Party counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, should go and sit down and stop running for president.

This is as he mocked Atiku for running for president in in 1993, 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019.

Tinubu said this while addressing the Niger Delta Stakeholders in Gbaramatu, Delta State, on Friday.

Addressing the community, he said, “You mentioned the issue of the deep sea port, the roads, the bridge, and the university, industrial park at Ogidigben. These are the things that came to your mind, Kabiyesi, and all of you here,” the former Lagos State governor said.

“Kabiyesi, Your Royal Highness, as I stand before you, there are few of us left running. One says he is Atiku. How many times has he been running? He’s always on the run and he’s tired. Tell him to go and sit down. Enough is enough.

“The other one, he think na statistic we go chop. He lies with arithmetic that no Indian can ever solve. To mention his name is a disgrace even to me. I won’t mention the name. Wrong arithmetic, wrong statistics, warehouse economics. That’s not what Nigeria needs.

“Kabiyesi, Your Royal Majesty, it was a joy to find one of my own blood being part of you from Badagry. So, what else do you need? You need honesty; you need the man who knows the road. That is me.”