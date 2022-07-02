Atiku Sending Emissary To Beg Wike Is Hogwash – Aide

Paul Ibe, an aide to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, jas said his principal has not sent any emissary to Turkey to meet Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

Since the end of the PDP presidential primary which Wike lost to Atiku by coming second, all had not been well in the camp of the main opposition party.

The crisis in the PDP further deepened when the recommendation of a committee in the party for Atiku to make Wike his running mate was snubbed to see Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State emerge as the running mate in the PDP presidential ticket.

Since then, Wike had travelled to Turkey on vacation, with speculations stating that Atiku is working hard to mend the cracks within the party.

Reacting to claims that his principal has sent an emissary to Wike, Ibe wrote on Twitter, ”The report that H.E @atiku sent an emissary who was shunned by Gov Wike is at best hogwash. The @OfficialPDPNig presidential candidate did not send any emissary to Turkey.

”Those trying to create a wedge between the leaders do not mean well for the PDP and Nigeria. I wish to assure them that all extant issues with the Rivers State Governor and other aggrieved leaders will be amicably resolved so that the party can focus on booting out the ruinous APC administration and commence the arduous task of reconstructing our nation.”