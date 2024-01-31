Atiku Seeks Votes for PDP in Saturday’s By-election

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has urged citizens of Ebonyi, Yobe, Borno, Kaduna, Benue, Ondo, Taraba, Lagos and Kebbi to vote for the Peoples Democratic Party in the by-election scheduled for Saturday.

According to Atiku, the outcome of the election will determine how prepared Nigerians are to provoke the march to economic and national recovery.

The by-election arising from outstanding voting into various legislative positions in the 2023 General Election is billed for Saturday.

He wrote on X, “These elections that cover a wide range of polling units and a few constituencies shall be the last effort by the respective voters in the affected electoral wards to conclude their franchise in the last General Elections.

“It is my appeal to voters in the Ebonyi South senatorial district to give their unalloyed support to Barrister Silas Onu and, by so doing, vote for the Peoples Democratic Party in Saturday’s by-election. The people of Ebonyi South Senatorial District, the Senate and indeed Nigeria stand to gain from Silas Onu’s multiple set skills and the vibrancy of his youth.

“My appeal goes beyond Ebonyi State and connects with voters in all the 35 constituencies and nine states affected by court-ordered by-elections.

“I do hope that voters in these states, which include Ebonyi, Yobe, Borno, Kaduna, Benue, Ondo, Taraba, Lagos and Kebbi, shall make a bold statement in the forthcoming election by putting a stamp of rejection on the ruling All Progressives Congress for having made insecurity and impoverishment a policy of the state in all the affected polling units.

“Our country stands at the cusp of a new beginning, and the decisions that voters in the elections on Saturday shall make will determine how ready we are, as a people, to provoke the march to economic and national recovery.

“I would also like to advocate for a peaceful election this Saturday and urge the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to use the opportunity of this by-election to redeem itself of the fraudulent and shambolic elections of 2023.

“I want to specifically urge members of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party and, indeed, agents of other political parties participating in the elections to conduct themselves according to the laid down regulations on the day of the election. -AA”