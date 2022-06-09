Atiku Releases Economic Agenda, Vows To Break Govt Monopoly

The Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has vowed to break government monopoly in all infrastructural sectors as seen in his economic agenda guiding principle.

The agenda, as seen in his Twitter handle, was titled, ‘The three guiding principles of my economic agenda’.

According to Atiku, his administration will create jobs and wealth for Nigerian citizens by providing a good environment for businesses to thrive

The main opposition presidential candidate said, “And to achieve these, I have three guiding principles to go by:

“Reaffirm the criticality of private-sector leadership and greater private sector participation in development; while repositioning the public sector to focus on its core responsibility of facilitation and enabling the appropriate legal and regulatory framework for rapid economic and social development

“Break government monopoly in all infrastructural sectors, including the refineries, rail transportation and power transmission and give private investors a larger role in funding and managing the sectors, thus emulating the benefits accrued in the oil and gas and telecom sectors

“Allow the market greater leverage in determining prices. This way we shall eliminate the persistent price distortions occasioned by current interventionist exchange rate management policy. Government intervention, where absolutely necessary, will be done responsibly and judiciously.”