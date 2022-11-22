Atiku Refused To Support Jonathan In 2015 – Wike

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has said the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, rejected the offer to support former president Goodluck Jonathan who was seeking reelection in 2015.

According to Wike, Atiku told Jonathan that he should relinquish his presidential ticket despite being a sitting president.

Wike said this on Tuesday days after Atiku met with Jonathan to intercede in crisis rocking the PDP which has seen five governors, including Wike, showing grieviance.

The Rivers governor said, “We forget history. In 2015 when Jonathan as a sitting President, I am not talking as a presidential candidate but as a sitting President, when he had won his primary, Jonathan went to London to Dorchester Hotel, he went to plead with Atiku Abubakar to come back to the party and support him.

“You know the condition he (Atiku) gave Jonathan? He should relinquish his ticket not to run as the President of Nigeria. That was the presidential candidate of a ruling party. He gave him a condition, telling him to relinquish that ticket.

“Today, we are not saying the presidential candidate should relinquish his ticket; we are not being selfish, we are saying since you are now the presidential candidate, let our people take chairmanship.”