Atiku Reacts as Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso Exit ECOWAS

Anthony Adeniyi19 mins ago
Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has urged Nigeria to prioritise the issue of terrorism, banditry and other forms of insecurity above the crisis rocking Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS.

Atiku said this after Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso announced their exit from ECOWAS. All three countries were recently taken over by military officers via a coup.

In a terse statement n X, Atiku said, “Reports about the withdrawal of three countries from our sub-regional body, ECOWAS, is concerning. It is a matter of serious diplomatic meltdown. We must keep the country’s national security interest, especially the fight against terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and others in focus while we appraise the situation.”

Meanwhile, ECOWAS has said it is yet to get a formal notification from Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso concerning their exit.

The commission, however, stated that it is aware of the broadcast on national TV announcing their exit from the bloc.

