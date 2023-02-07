Atiku Promises Peace In Benue If Elected

The Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party Atiku Abubakar has assured Benue people of relative peace and adequate security of lives and property if elected.

The “Zege Mule u Tiv” gave the assurances today 6th February, 2023 while making his remarks at the rally held at Aper Aku Stadium in Makurdi.

He lamented the high level of insecurity been experienced in all parts of the country under APC led administration, stressing that strategies are already in place to end insecurity in Nigeria if elected.

“Adequate security, quality education, youth empowerment, quality infrastructure will be my top priority” he stated.

Earlier in their separate remarks, the PDP National Chairman Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, the Campaign Coordinator for North Central Senator Gabriel Suswam and the Benue PDP Gubernatorial candidate Rt Hon. Titus Uba stated that Atiku Abubakar was the only person who was prepared to lead Nigeria in the next dispensation.

Senator Gabriel Suswam had earlier led Atiku Abubakar with his team to interact with the paramount rulers of Tiv and Idoma as well as Christian Association of Nigerian Benue State Chapter where he received blessings and prayers for his presidential ambition.

The PDP Presidential candidate donated 25million naira while the PDP National Chairman donated 5million naira to CAN to support their secretariat building.

An overwhelming crowd welcomed Atiku Abubakar in Benue at different occasions and gave the assurances of delivering at their polling units.

After the rally, Senator Suswam hosted Atiku Abubakar with his entire entourage at his private residence in Makurdi where they had their refreshment before proceeding to the airport for take-off.