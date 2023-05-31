Atiku Presents 118 Exhibits In Election Petition Against Tinubu

Atiku Challenges Tinubu’s Election Victory

In the ongoing Presidential Election Petition Court, Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has presented a total of 118 exhibits to challenge President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 election.

Atiku and the PDP filed the petition to contest the declaration of Tinubu, who ran under the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the election, securing 8,794,726 votes.

Allegations of Irregularities and Ineligibility Against President Tinubu

Atiku Abubakar and the PDP, in their claims against President Tinubu, have asserted that he was not elected by the majority of lawful votes cast during the election.

They further alleged that President Tinubu was not qualified to contest the election at the time it took place.

These allegations form the basis of their petition before the court, seeking a reversal of the electoral commission’s declaration.

Exhibits Presented as Evidence in Court

During the hearing, Eyitayo Jegede, one of Atiku’s lawyers, presented the court with the first set of exhibits to support their case.

Among the exhibits tendered as evidence were certified copies of the presidential election results from all 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

Additionally, printouts of data obtained from the bimodal voter accreditation system, as well as records of the number of permanent voter cards used in each state and the FCT, were presented.

All the exhibits tendered have been admitted as evidence in the case.