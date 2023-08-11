Atiku Planning To Contest For President In 2027 – Adeyanju

Political activist, Deji Adeyanju, has stated that former vice president Atiku Abubakar is planning to contest for presidency again in 2027.

According to Adeyanju, the move by Atiku who lost the 2023 election is selfish.

He also lamented that Atiku’s selfishness and that of the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, placed Nigeria in the situation it is now in with President Tinubu who defeated them at the polls.

Adeyanju said: “Atiku is planning to contest again in 2027. Politicians are heartless and selfish, gosh! The selfishness of Atiku and Obi put Nigeria in this mess today. $1 is 960.

“Atiku and Obi made everything easy for APC. They are to blame, not their supporters.

“The people who voted for Tinubu are a constant problem we have to keep dealing with even beyond 2027.”