Atiku, PDP To Present 100 Witnesses Against Tinubu’s Victory

Atiku Abubakar, the former Vice President, along with his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has unveiled their strategy to present a limited number of witnesses in their petition contesting Bola Tinubu’s election victory.

They intend to call no more than 100 witnesses to testify before the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC). This revelation was made by their legal representative, Chris Uche (SAN), during the proceedings in Abuja today.

Uche stated that the expected 100 witnesses would comprise both those who have already been listed and those who will be summoned through a subpoena.

In contrast, the legal counsel for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Abubakar Mahmud SAN, revealed that his client intends to present only two witnesses.

Bola Tinubu, the President-elect, plans to summon 39 witnesses, in addition to those who will be subpoenaed. Similarly, the All Progressives Congress (APC) aims to call 25 witnesses, alongside those who will be subpoenaed.