Atiku, Okowa Can Rescue Nigeria – Tambuwal

The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, has said the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is one that can rescue Nigeria.

The ticket has former vice president Atiku Abubakar as presidential candidate and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as running mate.

According to Tambuwal, the ticket has respect for character.

He said, “Our party is on a mission to rescue Nigeria and to restore its value and I believe the other party their candidature is not only against the federal character but against the constitution of Nigeria because it doesn’t reflect the federal character of Nigeria.

“We have a balanced ticket, the ticket of Atiku/Okowa has recognised the plurality and capacity of Nigeria and has respected our character as a nation and our party is presenting forth these two great Nigerians that have the capacity the character the competence to move the country forward.

“From day one they are planning to plant a seed of discord in this country and we must not allow that to happen. We have a balanced ticket, we have a ticket that can rescue Nigeria through its current situation and I appealed to all of you men and women of goodwill to join on this train of Atiku Okowa to rescue Reset and restore Nigeria.”