Atiku/Okowa Campaign Mourns Plateau PDP Accident Victims

The Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organization deeply mourns the victims of the tragic motor accident in which no fewer that 16 members and supporters of our Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who went to campaign, lost their lives in Panyam in Plateau State.

Our Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, his running mate, Sen. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa and the entire PDP Presidential Campaign Organization are deeply sorrowful at this moment over the death of these committed compatriots who lost their lives while striving with other patriots in the mission to rescue our dear nation from misrule.

The campaign sympathies with the families of these great Nigerians who have sacrificed their lives to enable our nation attain her goal of a better country where all will be happy.

Indeed, their death will never be in vain as the goal which they sought and lost their lives in the process will certainly be attained on February 25, 2023.

We supplicate for the repose of the souls of the beloved dead and prays to God to grant their families the fortitude to bear the loss.

Our Campaign identifies with the injured in their pain and prays to God to grant all of them peaceful recovery.

We also urge Nigerians to continue to pray for our nation especially at this critical period in our national history.