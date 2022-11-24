Atiku, Okowa Campaign Hails South-South Governors

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation commends the South-South Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for pulling together in support of the PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The commendation is coming on the heels of the meeting of Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri, Akwa Ibom State Governor and Chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Udom Emmanuel, their Delta State counterpart and PDP Vice Presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa as well as the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki held in Bayelsa to restate their unwavering support for the PDP Presidential residential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The Campaign commends the readiness of the governors to work assiduously and deliver the votes of the South-south geo-political zone to the PDP in the 2023 general elections.

Our campaign also urges the South-South governors not to relent in bringing all their brother-governors on board irrespective of their political affiliations.