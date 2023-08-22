Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso Discussions Ongoing, Merger Unattainable – LP Spokesman

Yunusa Tanko, the Chief Spokesperson of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council (LP-PCC), has dismissed the feasibility of the speculated consolidation involving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP), and the LP.

During an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, just hours after reports circulated about a potential amalgamation between the PDP, NNPP, and LP, Tanko, a prominent figure within the LP, conveyed his perspective on the matter.

He asserted that the term “merger” implies that the parties would require validation from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be recognized as a single entity.

“When you talk about merger, it means that political party from different parts of the country submit their document to INEC and then they will be pronounced as a new political party and that isn’t obtainable at the moment.

“So, the merger is out of the question technically. But, when you talk about the discussion of the possible working alliance with the political party – very true, that is very possible,” he said.

The spokesperson also revealed that talks about a possible merger were ongoing before the election.

“Even before elections, there were discussions. I will not say ABC is right on the table at the moment because we need to have this particular fact before we can go public about it,” the LP chieftain said. “At the moment we are having a discussion with ourselves”.

He added that discussions with political parties of like minds who believe in the ideology and the principles of the party is a welcome development.

“And so most of the political parties who are progressively minded would not allow that particular situation to happen in Nigeria,” the spokesman maintained.

“Therefore, there is a need for a lot of people not even the political party alone but those in the civil society, those who believe in Nigeria’s emancipation of people from the shackles of poverty would definitely come together and see how we can restore power to the interest of the Nigeria people, that is very possible.

He reiterated that there is no “foreclosure on the matter” but “all I know is that we’ve had discussions”.