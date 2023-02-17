Atiku, Obi Can’t Match My Track Record – Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said his opponents in the race cannot match his track record.

According to him, while he was governor of Lagos State for eight years, he unveiled a “legacy of technocratic governance which was instituted by enlisting talent from the private sector. Insecurity and crime were tackled through better funding of the police force”.

In an opinion piece published in The Economist, Tinubu said, “For this vital task, I have a track record my competitors cannot match. During my tenure as governor of Lagos between 1999 and 2007, the state went from being a difficult, often dangerous place to a development success story.

“We quadrupled state tax revenues, putting those funds directly to work through investing in public services and infrastructure. A legacy of technocratic governance was instituted by enlisting talent from the private sector.

“Insecurity and crime were tackled through better funding the police force. Investment and the business sector thrived. Today, Lagos would rank among Africa’s ten largest economies and does not rely on oil revenues to fund its budget”.