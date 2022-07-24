Atiku Not Tolerant, Converted Christian Wives To Muslims – Tinubu Group

Tinubu Support Group has revealed why former vice president Atiku Abubakar may lack religious tolerance.

Atiku had recently stated that he fell out with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, because of the latter’s insistence on Muslim-Muslim Ticket.

This is as he preached fairness and tolerance while speaking during an Arise TV interview on Friday.

However, according to the TSG, Atiku doesn’t reflect tolerance having gotten married to two christians whom he converted to Muslims.

This they say makes Tinubu different because his wife has remained Christian once they got married.

