Atiku Not Afraid Of Probe – Melaye

Dino Melaye, the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) Presidential Campaign spokesperson, has stated that the party’s presidential nominee, Atiku Abubakar, is not frightened of being probed in light of allegations of suspected money laundering.

Melaye made this statement on Monday during an appearance with Politics Today on Channels Television.

Melaye claimed that after repeatedly submitting himself for investigation, Atiku was still the subject of the most investigations in Nigeria.

He said, “Atiku Abubakar is a democrat, he’s a Nigerian. He has always been available for investigation. He has been investigated time and time again and come out very clean with clean status.

“So, you do not need the permission of Atiku to investigate him. We are not afraid of an investigation, because he’s the most investigated Nigerian and if you investigate him again he will come out clean,” he added.

The All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, according to the PDP spokesperson, is the one who is anticipated to be subject to an investigation and criminal prosecution.

“He is the one that has been indicted already in a certified court indictment. He is the man that has faced the Code of Conduct before,” he said.