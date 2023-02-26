Atiku Narrowly Beats Tinubu In Osun

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party has won Osun, one of the six South West states.

He polled 354,366 votes, while Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC scored 343,945 votes, according to reports.

Peter Obi of Labour Party got 23,283 votes.

Osun state is governed by Ademola Adeleke of the PDP and is also the home state of Atiku’s first wife, Titi.

In earlier results from the state, Senate spokesperson, Sen. Ajibola Bashiru, representing Osun Central on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) lost his seat.

He was defeated by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Fadeyi Olubiyi.

Prof. Ibrahim Usman, the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) Returning Officer, who announced the results on Sunday in Osogbo, said that Olubiyi polled 134, 229 votes to defeat Bashiru, who scored 117, 609 votes.

For Osogbo Federal Constituency, INEC returning officer, Dr Isiaq Egbewole, announced the PDP candidate, Adewale Muruf, as the winner.

The returning officer said that Muruf polled 71,677 votes to defeat Mrs Abosede Ogo-Oluwa of APC, who scored 58,992 votes.