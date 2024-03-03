Atiku Mourns Actors Mr Ibu, Sisi Quadri

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, has mourned the deaths of Nollywood actors, Tolani Oyebamiji aka Sisi Quadri, and John Okafor aka Mr Ibu.

Mt Ibu’s death was announced yesterday after long battle with diabetes while Sisi Quadri’s death was announced on March 1 with the cause yet-to-be-disclosed.

Reacting, Atiku shared on X, “The reported deaths of actor and comedian John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu and ex-goalkeeper of the Super Falcons, Bidemi Aluko Olaseni, is a big loss to our creative and sports industries. These two great Nigerians have lived to give us happy moments in entertainment and the beautiful game. They will be sorely missed. I pray that the Almighty shall grant their souls a peaceful repose and comfort to the grieving families and the country. Rest in peace, Mr. Ibu. Rest in peace, Bidemi Olaseni. -AA”