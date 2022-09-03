Atiku Meets PDP Gov Candidates, Plots APC Removal

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has met with governorship candidates of the party.

Sharing photos from the meeting, Atiku said the meeting enabled them to see how they could mobilise Nigerians towards ousting the ruling All Progressives Congress.

He tweeted, “Today, I met with the governorship candidates of the @OfficialPDPNig at my residence in Abuja. It was an opportunity for to x-ray the state of the nation and how as one we can mobilise Nigerians for the task of ousting the ruling party and commencing the rebuilding of Nigeria.-AA.”