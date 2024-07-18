Atiku Makes Case for Slashing of Reps ‘ Allowance

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has said the gesture of the members of the House of Representatives to slash their salaries by 50% is not enough. He, however, commended their effort done in the face of economic hardship.

According to Atiku, what really needs slashing are the allowances received by the lawmakers and not their salaries.

This was as he faulted the silence that has clouded the Oronsaye Report which aims to reduce the cost of governance.

In a statement, he said, “The sacrifice of members of the House of Representatives is commendable. But it is a drop in the ocean. The demons are in the allowances and not the salaries of lawmakers and government officials in general. Whatever happened to the much-trumpeted implementation of the Oronsaye Report? Recently, the ballooning of MDAs with the attendant cost implications has been observed. There’s too much wastage and prioritisation of non-essential expenditures. What is desirable is an across the board cut in expenses. We can no longer afford to borrow money to fund continued irresponsibility in government. -AA”