Atiku Laments Killing of Varsity DVC, Brigadier General

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has said the murder of Professor Yusuf Saidu, the Deputy Vice Chancellor of Usman Dan Fodio University, by bandits while on his way to Kaduna from Sokoto and Brigadier General Harold Udokwere (retd) in Abuja are yet another reminder of the escalating state of insecurity in our country.

According to Atiku, there is a need to be deliberate about stemming the tide of insecurity that has led to the avoidable loss of precious lives.

“Last weekend, it was Brig. Gen. Udokwere (retd), who had his life terminated by criminal elements. Today, it is Prof Saidu,” he lamented.

Atiku continued, “The only way to avert this is by rejigging our security architecture and enthroning a new regime that will best serve our security needs and assure the protection of lives and property.

“On behalf of my family, I express my deepest condolences to the families of Udokwere and Saidu. My condolences also go to the Nigerian Army and the management, staff, and students of the Usman Dan Fodio University.

“May the souls of Prof. Saidu and Brig. Gen Udokwere find eternal rest. -AA”