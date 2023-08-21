Atiku, Kwankwaso, Obi Consider Merger

In the midst of swirling speculations surrounding the potential outcome of the presidential election petition tribunal, three prominent figures, namely Atiku Abubakar, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and Peter Obi, have initiated discussions about a possible merger. Recent reports from ThisDay indicate that behind-the-scenes dialogues have been ongoing between these key figures representing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), and the Labour Party (LP).

It has been disclosed that these talks between Obi, Atiku, and Kwankwaso are being viewed as a preparatory step towards a merger in 2027, contingent upon the judgment rendered by the tribunal. In the event that the tribunal’s decision does not align favorably with their expectations, a merger strategy appears to be in their consideration.

Initiating with conversations between Atiku and Kwankwaso, discussions soon expanded to encompass a meeting involving Peter Obi and other significant stakeholders within the PDP. As reported by Arise TV online, this initial phase of dialogue revolved around three fundamental resolutions.

Sources have confirmed that the trio has mutually agreed to await the tribunal’s verdict, which will serve as a pivotal factor in determining the subsequent stages of their collaborative discussions. This approach hinges on the assumption that if the tribunal delivers an unfavorable verdict, a second phase of talks is likely to follow.

Amidst these discussions, there is a shared optimism among the opposition leaders that the tribunal will uphold principles of justice and fairness, potentially leading to the unseating of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Additionally, it has been suggested that these leaders are hopeful for the prospect of a rerun election, which could serve as a catalyst for the envisioned merger aimed at challenging the APC’s hold on power, particularly President Tinubu’s influence.

The source of the report conveyed: “The meeting started with Kwankwaso and Atiku and they have agreed to bring Peter Obi in to set up a formidable opposition after the court cases. Although they have not got to the point of discussing who will lead the opposition, they are leaving it out for now till after the court cases.”

Should the tribunal’s judgment ultimately favor the ruling party, the leaders have strategically positioned themselves to pursue the alternative path of merging for the 2027 presidential elections. The source concluded: “After the court cases, they will plan and come together for a re-election or stand together ahead to fight the 2027 election battle. They are considering a formidable party comprising the PDP, Labour and NNPP.”