Atiku Kicks As US Secretary Of State Calls Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 and 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, in a tweet on Wednesday, expressed disbelief that US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, called President-elect Bola Tinubu.

According to Atiku, the call is “a contradiction to the publicly stated position of the US on Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election”.

On Twitter, he said, “This is inconceivable considering that America, as the bastion of democracy, is well briefed on the sham election of February 25. To give legitimacy to the widely acknowledged fraudulent election in Nigeria can be demoralising to citizens who have hedged their bet on democracy and the sanctity of the ballot>

Blinken called Tinubu on phone during which he reassures the incoming president of strengthening US relationship with Nigeria.

Tinubu on his part assured Blinken of strengthening Nigeria’s democracy.