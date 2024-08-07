Atiku is a Supporter, Enabler of #EndBadGovernance Protest – Onanuga

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has said former vice president Atiku Abubakar is a supporter and enabler of the #EndBadGovernance protest that began on August 1.

Since the protest began, there have been reports of looting, arson and deaths recorded, especially in Kano, Kaduna and Katsina.

While many of the organisers have started distancing themselves from the violence and going ahead to call of the protest, Onanuga said “Atiku certainly wants the sinister protest to continue despite the red signals from the streets.”

In a statement, he said, “Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar this evening tweeted the absurd: he warned security agencies against using lethal force against looters and arsonists who masqueraded as protesters. As a statesman, his warning ought to be to the looting mob in Kaduna,Kano, Plateau, Jigawa states, who hijacked what was advertised by organizers as a peaceful protest.

“Our security forces have remained professional, even-handed, and observed every restraint in the face of extreme provocation by the rioters. We are surprised that Alhaji Atiku is still relying on Section 40 of our constitution (as amended) to justify a protest that is now clearly a riot, a rampage in some parts of the country. Section 45 of the constitution says the right of assembly and the right of freedom of expression are not absolute. They can be abridged and fettered in the interest of public peace, public safety, law, and order. The Service Chiefs reiterated the rights of Nigerians to protest and gather freely. They, however, reinforced their constitutional duty, today, when they said they can not sit by idly and watch hoodlums destroy the country and its democracy.

“The Service Chiefs and the officers and men of our security outfits should be commended for their patriotic duty to our country.

“As a supporter and enabler of the destructive ‘protests’, Alhaji Atiku certainly wants the sinister protest to continue despite the red signals from the streets. A tweet that condones the destruction of private and public property and investments of citizens is unbecoming of a former vice president of Nigeria.

“Alhaji Atiku ought to have risen above the sentiment he expressed and put the interest of our country’s stability ahead of whatever advantages he hoped to reap from the insurrection on our streets.

“We encourage Alhaji Atiku to borrow a leaf from opposition figures in United Kingdom who have rallied behind the government to condemn the ongoing riots in UK, calling for the arrest and prosecution of those behind the wanton destruction of public and private assets. Such nationalistic temperament as displayed by opposition figures like Rishi Sunak, the immediate-past Prime Minister of UK is expected of Alhaji Atiku.”