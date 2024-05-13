Atiku Hosts Obi at His Residence

Two presidential candidates in the 2023 election Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, have held a meeting together at the former’s residence, Concise News learnt.

The meeting was held when Atiku, a former vice president, played host to Obi who governed Anambra State for eight years.

Though details of the meeting have not come to light, the purpose may not be unconnected to the 2027 elections.

Both men lost to now President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress.

Before 2023, Obi ran as Atiku’s vice under the Peoples Demcoratic Party but their ticket lost to then President Muhammadu Buhari.

However, in 2023, Obi dumped the PDP to run on the platform of the Labour Party and came third in the election behind Atiku and Tinubu.