Atiku Healthier Than Obi, Tinubu, Says Aliyu

Former Niger State Governor, Babangida Aliyu, has said Atiku Abubakar is healthier than the other presidential candidates including Peter Obi and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Taking a swipe at Tinubu, he said the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate did not need to share a video showing him riding a bicycle to prove his health status.

He said this in Abeokuta, on Monday, during a flag off of PDP presidential campaign in the Ogun State capital city.

“I was looking through newspapers today and I saw a picture of somebody trying to prove he is healthy. If there is health, we don’t need to tell people that we are healthy, but we are aware that Atiku is the healthiest of the presidential candidates in this country”, he said.

Aliyu declared that Atiku’s presidency would reclaim Nigeria from Boko Haram, bandits and other criminal elements.

He said, “We need security and only an Atiku presiden­cy can reclaim our land from Boko Haram, can reclaim our lands from bandits, from IPOB and all other bad people that are making our lives difficult.

“It is only an Atiku pres­idency that can restructure Nigeria. There must be a state police so as to ensure security in the local areas, only an Ati­ku Abubakar presidency can do that.

“The economy, there is extreme poverty in the land, therefore, members of PDP and fellow Nigerians, on the day in February, elect Atiku Abubakar because the develop­ment of any nation depends on the education of that country.

You have seen what has happened to us, today our students in the public universities have been at home for more than sev­en, eight months. Our secondary schools many of them are so dilapidated that they cannot serve as secondary schools.

“Our elementary schools, there is no country that has over 20 million children out of school and you expect to be developed, only an Atiku Abu­bakar presidency can help us solve this problem.

“We have become the pov­erty capital of the world, that should not be. We are expected to everyday produce 2.1 mil­lion barrels of crude oil, but only last month, we were able to produce 900,000, it has gone as low as 600,000.

“What is happening to the rest? Some people are stealing it, are we saying that the current government does not know those who are stealing it? They know, therefore, voting for Ati­ku Abubakar is saving, is rescuing, is developing Nigeria.”