Atiku Has Not Called Me Since Ibadan Explosion – Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has lamented that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has not called him to commiserate with him over the explosion that rocked Ibadan, the state capital this month.

According to Makinde, President Bola Tinubu and other top politicians have sent in condolences concerning the explosion that killed two persons and left over 20 houses destroyed.

Concise News reported that the explosion was caused by the activities of illegal miners.

During a meeting with the candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, on Monday, Makinde revealed that preliminary investigations were still ongoing concerning the explosion.

This was as he expressed gratitude to Obi at the meeting who visited him to pay condolences.

