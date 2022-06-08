Politics

Atiku Hails Tinubu On Emergence As APC Presidential Candidate

Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has hailed Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his emergence as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress.

Tinubu emerged APC flagbearer after scoring 1,271 votes in the party’s primary election held at the Eagles Square in Abuja on Tuesday.

This means that he will be slugging it out with Atiku who is the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 presidential election.

Reacting to the victory, Atiku tweeted, “Congratulations, #officialABAT, on your emergence as your party’s presidential candidate. It has been a hard-fought contest, but that you prevailed confirms your tenacity. -AA”

