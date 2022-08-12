Atiku Hails Nigerian Youths On International Youth Day

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has hailed Nigerian youths on International Youth Day.

He described them as a set of people never lacking in innovative ideas and energy.

In a series of tweets on his handle, he said, “One thing is critical, our nation’s youth have never, at any point, lacked innovative ideas and unique energy for

breakthroughs. What’s been missing is the necessary governmental leadership that will throw up opportunities to allow for full expression.

“There’s no telling that our current situation has drastically diminished the possibilities that should be available to young people to harness their potential. But hope beckons.

“On this #IYD2022, my commitment to the youth of Nigeria is that I shall spare no effort in triggering the necessary enablers to ensure that they attain their full potential in technology, creativity, sports, agriculture, and so much more—to their benefits and also Nigeria.”