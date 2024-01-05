Atiku Hails Funke Akindele on Success of A Tribe Called Judah

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has extended his heartiest congratulations to Nollywood actress Funke Akindele for the phenomenal success of her movie, ‘A Tribe Called Judah’.

According to Atiku, the film not only shattered box office records by becoming the first Nigerian movie to earn 1 billion naira in domestic theatres, it also stood as a beacon of cultural pride and the unyielding spirit of Nollywood.

He said in a statement, “A Tribe Called Judah is not just a film; it is a cultural gem that reflects the vibrancy and resilience of Nigerian cinema.

“As a nation, we are incredibly proud of Funke’s achievements and her role in elevating Nigerian cinema to new heights. Her success is our success, and it inspires a new generation of filmmakers and storytellers in Nigeria and beyond.

“Congratulations, Funke, on this historic milestone. You have set a new standard for excellence, and your work inspires us all. -AA”