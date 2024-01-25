Atiku Hails Fubara, Kefas on Supreme Court Victory

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has celebrated Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State and his Taraba State counterpart, Agbu Kefas, whose victory at last year’s governorship election polls were unanimously affirmed today by the Supreme Court.

According to Atiku, “No doubt this is not just personal victory but victory for the PDP family, the Nigerian electorate, and all lovers of Democracy and Justice”.

He continued in a post on X, “Indeed, their victory has reinforced the hope of the survival of our democracy, which citizens are getting disillusioned and disenchanted with the APC’s win-at-all-cost policy and brazen disregard for the rule of law.

“I enjoin all Nigerians to be vigilant and to always rely on lawful means in seeking redress as I have always done, and by the grace of God, we shall triumph.

“Accept my congratulations, Your Excellencies. -AA”