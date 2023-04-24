Atiku Hails Air Peace Boss’ Move To Evacuate Nigerians From Sudan

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has hailed Air Peace boss, Allen Onyeama, for volunteering to airlift Nigerians stranded in war-torn Sudan.

In a statement on Monday, Atiku recalled how Onyeama made a similar effort when Nigerians suffered xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

He said, “The news of the crisis in Sudan is on the front burner on the global stage, with different countries evacuating their nationals from the war-torn country.

“It is, therefore, heartwarming to hear the news of @flyairpeace volunteering to evacuate the over 5,500 Nigerian citizens stranded in Sudan. This gesture is commendable, and I will ask the Federal Government to give the company every assistance necessary to carry out this arduous task.

“It was also the case in 2019, in the heat of the xenophobic attack in South Africa, that Air Peace came to the rescue of Nigerians. Thus, the Chairman of Air Peace, Mr Allen Onyeama, deserves special commendation for his uncommon act of patriotism and selfless service to our dear country.

“While I commend the Chairman and management of the Air Peace Group for always coming to the rescue of Nigerians in the time of emergency, I will advise our Foreign Affairs Ministry, the National Emergency Management Agency, and Nigerians in Diaspora Commission to be more proactive in handling the affairs and security of our citizens in Diaspora.”