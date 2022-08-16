Atiku Greets Kenyan President-Elect William Ruto

Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has congratulations President-elect William Ruto of Kenya and also sent a word of kudos to the runner-up in the presidential election, Raila Odinga.

He also hailed the people of Kenya, saying they have done well so far with the election process.

Atiku tweeted, “The announcement of the results and declaration of a winner is the crunch time.

“Even though a winner has emerged, and indeed has to emerge in an electoral contest of this nature, the people of Kenya and certainly its democracy is the greatest winner.

“There can never be any losers if everyone joins hands in working together to improve the well-being of the people. It is imperative that the citizens cutting across all political divides eschew violence and animosity in order to safeguard the gains of the past.

“Whatever issues there are about the election can always be resolved within the ambits of the law. As one, Kenyans will be the better for it.”