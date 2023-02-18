Atiku Ends Campaign In Yola, To Abide By Promises

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming election, Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday expressed his gratitude to Nigerians for the warm reception and show of solidarity he received as he traversed the nation these past fifty days and promised to abide by his campaign promises if elected the president in the February 25, presidential election.

The PDP standard bearer made this affirmation at the grand finale of the party’s presidential campaign rally.

It was a remarkable event in what seems to be reminiscent of an international carnival as Atiku who is also the Wazirin of Adamawa, his home state, took Yola by storm as the party concludes its presidential campaign for the 2023 election in a grand style.

Speaking to the teeming crowd of supporters, the PDP standard bearer also highlighted the major contents of his five-point agenda contained in his campaign manifesto.

The former vice president promised to give the youth in the country sound education and support towards empowering them for job creation and economic growth.

The defining moment of the occasion came when five of the 18 political parties, vying for various positions in the forthcoming elections namely-APN, AAN, APP, NRN and ADC collapsed their structures into the PDP as they pledged their loyalty and support for Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking on behalf of the defecting parties, Yusuf Mamman Alkali stated that their choice of Atiku is predicated on his experience and track records.

Furthermore, there were over two thousand defectors from other political parties across the country. Another high point of the occasion was the presentation of certificate of endorsement to Atiku by Adamawa State Students and National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Northeast zone.

Other speakers at the event decried the state of the nation and charged the people of Adamawa state and Nigeria to persevere, hence hope and help are coming in the person of Atiku who has shown capacity and competence to lead the country, having been prepared, tested and trusted, with experience and international exposure as well as the wherewhital and the right agenda to rescue, restore and sustain unity, peace, progress of the country in order to defend the territorial integrity of the nation.