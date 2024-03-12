Atiku Denies Dumping PDP, Slams Tinubu

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, has urged Nigerians to disregard a report (Not by Concise News) that he has dumped the party.

Rubbishing the report, the former vice president pledged his unwavering loyalty to the PDP while advocating the swift merger of opposition parties.

In a statement, he said, “I have been inundated with calls from our party members, supporters, and concerned Nigerians regarding the fabricated story in The Nation, Tinubu’s ragtag, alleging my departure from the @OfficialPDPNig. Let me be unequivocal: this is pure mischief, devoid of truth. I reaffirm my unwavering loyalty to the PDP while advocating the swift merger of opposition parties. The urgency of this consolidation cannot be overstated.

“Tinubu’s relentless pursuit of personal agendas at the expense of national governance is glaring. His myopic focus on 2027 betrays a disregard for the pressing needs of the populace. It’s high time he ceased his bumbling escapades and prioritised the welfare of the people.

“My media team is vigorously countering his baseless claims. Let this be a wake-up call to all: the pursuit of power must not overshadow the imperative of effective governance. Together, let us propel Nigeria forward, leaving behind the antics of political charlatans. -AA”