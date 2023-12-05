Atiku Demands Probe of Bombing Mishap at Kaduna Village

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has called for an investigation following the bombing mishap by the army that killed dozens in Kaduna State.

Concise News reported that residents of Tundun Biri in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna were bombed to death while they were celebrating Maulud anniversary.

The army has since admitted the error amid condemnation from Nigerians.

Reacting, Atiku wrote on X, “I am grieved by the news of the drone airstrike that killed dozens of people and left scores of others with various degrees of injury in the Tudun Biri community in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State. Ironically, the victims of this unfortunate incident were celebrating the Maulud anniversary.

“The incidence of miscalculated air strikes is assuming a worrisome dimension in the country.

“We need to develop counterinsurgency strategies that will insulate the civilian population from tragic incidents of this nature.

“I call on the authorities to launch a thorough investigation into this tragedy to avert future occurrences.

“Meanwhile, no resource should be spared in medical attention to the injured and assistance to the families of the dead. I pray that the Almighty Allah comforts the bereaved families and grants the dead eternal peace. -AA”