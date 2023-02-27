Atiku Defeats Tinubu In Buhari’s Katsina

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has defeated Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress in President Buhari’s home state, Katsina.

Atiku win the state after polling 489,045 votes from across the 34 LGA in the state.

His victory comes with a margin of 6,762 votes as Tinubu polled 482,045 votes to come second in the Katsina presidential election held on Saturday.

The candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, emerged a distant third in the contest.

The result was announced by the Katsina State Presidential Election Returning Officer, Prof. Ma’azu Abubakar Gusau, while addressing journalists, election monitors/observers at the INEC Collation Centre early hours of Monday morning.