Atiku Congratulates Fintiri On Re-election As Adamawa Gov

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has congratulated Governor Ahmadu Fintiri after winning the Adamawa State governorship election which grants him a second term in office.

Fintiri won the election which went into re-run after he scored a total of 430, 861 votes to defeat his closest rival, the All Progressives Congress candidate, Aisha Binani, who scored 398,788 votes.

Reacting, Atiku tweeted, “Congratulations, Gov Ahmadu Fintiri, on your deserved reelection as governor of Adamawa State. Thank you to the people of Adamawa and men and women of goodwill for staying the course in resisting coupists and enemies of democracy from having their way.

“The lesson from this exercise and others is the need for Nigerians to be vigilant and never give in to anti-democratic forces whose objective is to snatch, run with and undermine the mandate of the people as freely expressed in their votes.

“By the way, it is not yet uhuru as we still have one more major mandate to reclaim, and together as ONE, we shall accomplish the task for the good of our country and its people. -AA.”