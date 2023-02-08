Atiku Condoles With Adefarasin Over Mother’s Death

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has mourned the passing of Hilda Adefarasin, the mother of the pastor of House on the Rock, Paul Adefarasin.

Hilda died at the age of 98.

Mourning the deceased, Atiku wrote on Facebook, “I am saddened to hear of the death of Mrs Hilda Adefarasin at the ripe old age of 98. Hers was a fulfilled life indeed and an exemplary role model not only for young girls and women to whom she devoted her life but also all patriotic Nigerians.

“Though she had trained and practised as a nurse, it was her headship of the National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) that defined her selflessness and commitment to the cause of the vulnerable in our society.

“Her contribution with the Political Bureau under Gen. Babangida is noted in history, where she will forever be remembered as “a champion of women’s rights”.

“My condolences extend to all her children whom she raised with distinction, especially Pastors Wale and Paul Adefarasin, as well as their siblings.

“May God grant her eternal rest and give her family and friends the fortitude to bear the loss. -AA”