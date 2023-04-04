Atiku Condoles Kalu On Wife’s Death

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has condoled with the Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu, on the loss of his wife, Ifeoma.

Kalu on Monday announced Ifeoma’s passing at the age of 71.

Reacting, Atiku tweeted, “I am deeply heartbroken by the news of Mrs Ifeoma Kalu’s passing. A loving wife, mother, and pillar of strength, her radiant spirit touched countless lives.

“My heartfelt condolences to her dear husband—the Senate Chief Whip and former governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Kalu and his family during this time of immense sorrow. May her gentle soul rest in eternal peace. -AA”