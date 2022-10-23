Atiku Condemns Farmers-Herders Clash In Benue

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has said he is saddened by the sustained clashes between farmers and herders that led to the loss of lives, including those of police officers in Gbeji community, Ukum local government area of Benue State.

According to him, the continuous escalation of intercommunal violence does not bode well for our national unity and stability.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party made this known in a statement on Sunday.

He continued, “Our diversity should not be a handicap but a significant strength if we endeavour to walk in love and brotherliness.

“One way of harnessing our diversity is the envisaged constitutional reform that will emphasise inclusiveness. When our people are well integrated into communities where they live, work, pay taxes and raise their children, they’d be obligated to reciprocate the love and acceptance.

“My deepest condolences to the families that may have lost a loved one and to the people and government of Benue State.”